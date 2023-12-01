Niharika Chouksey of Faltu looks unrecognizable in this pic, her fan has the cutest comment

Niharika has a huge fan following and they adore her character Faltu. The actress has now shared a stunning picture of herself… 
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 10:01
Niharika Chouksey of Faltu looks unrecognizable in this pic, her fan has the cutest comment

MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja.

Also Read- Faltu’s actress Niharika Chouksey shares a never-seen-before picture with the fans, check it out

Actress Niharika Chouksey is being recognised for her role in ‘Faltu’. She ventured into the television industry with the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She once mentioned that she convinced her father to leave Madhya Pradesh and come to Mumbai when she aspired to work in the entertainment industry as a child artist.

Faltu, as a serial, is doing great according to the ratings and the viewers are really loving Niharika and Aakash’s performance as the leads in the show.

Also Read- From Niharika Chouksey to Aakash Ahuja, check out the WHOPPING per day remuneration of the cast of Star Plus’ Faltu

Niharika has a huge fan following and they adore her character Faltu. The actress has now shared a stunning picture of herself where she is smiling and looks almost unrecognizable. Fans are in awe of the picture and of the beautiful Niharika. An ardent fan of the actress commented on her picture saying, “I Love You Unlimited… you are so pretty and beautiful…”

Check out the picture below;

Also Read-  From Niharika Chouksey to Aakash Ahuja, check out the WHOPPING per day remuneration of the cast of Star Plus’ Faltu

Looks like Niharika has won the hearts of millions of her fans with her impeccable performance.

In the current track of Faltu, the latter loses her eyesight and Ayaan misunderstands her seeing sindoor in her hairline and mangalsutra in her neck. However the two slowly get close when he realizes his mistake.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

Aakash Ahuja Niharika Chouksey Drishti Thakur Faltu Hardika Sharma Ayaan Tanisha Sushanta Das Star Plus Spoiler Alert Tellychakkar 
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 10:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Niharika Chouksey of Faltu looks unrecognizable in this pic, her fan has the cutest comment
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini tries to manipulate Atharva to win him back
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. We recently saw a huge leap in the show...
Faisal Shaikh to collaborate with Karan Johar for a project; read to know more
MUMBAI :  Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu, is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media...
When Prabhas stunned everyone on sets of Adipurush by delivering a 2 page monologue in a single take
MUMBAI :The upcoming Bollywood Magnum Opus Adipurush has been one of the most talked about and highly anticipated films...
Rakhi Sawant claims Adil Khan Durrani has cheated on her, says, “a lot is happening between us that I don't want to reveal now”
MUMBAI :Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment world. After many controversies, the dancer/...
Recent Stories
When Prabhas stunned everyone on sets of Adipurush by delivering a 2 page monologue in a single take`When Prabhas stunned everyo
When Prabhas stunned everyone on sets of Adipurush by delivering a 2 page monologue in a single take

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Child actor Anushka Sharma bags DJ Creative's Dangal show Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Pariwaar
Exclusive! Child actor Anushka Sharma bags DJ Creative's Dangal show Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Pariwaar
This is how team Faltu kills their ‘Faltu’ time, check out
This is how team Faltu kills their ‘Faltu’ time, check out
Exclusive! Prerna Wanvari roped in for Sandiip Sikcand next for Star Plus?
Exclusive! Prerna Wanvari roped in for Sandiip Sickand’s next for Star Plus?
Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty has a perfect way to end Sasu Maa’s torture, check out
Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty has a perfect way to end Sasu Maa’s torture, check out
Karan Kundra was absent from the Dil Hi Toh Hai reunion! Is all well between the former cast mates? Find out!
Karan Kundra was absent from the Dil Hi Toh Hai reunion! Is all well between the former cast mates? Find out!
Akshu and Abhi’s Shimla trip
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 11th January 2023 Written Episode Update: Akshu and Abhi’s Shimla trip