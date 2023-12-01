Niharika Chouksey of Faltu looks unrecognizable in this pic, her fan has the cutest comment

MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja.

Actress Niharika Chouksey is being recognised for her role in ‘Faltu’. She ventured into the television industry with the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She once mentioned that she convinced her father to leave Madhya Pradesh and come to Mumbai when she aspired to work in the entertainment industry as a child artist.

Faltu, as a serial, is doing great according to the ratings and the viewers are really loving Niharika and Aakash’s performance as the leads in the show.

Niharika has a huge fan following and they adore her character Faltu. The actress has now shared a stunning picture of herself where she is smiling and looks almost unrecognizable. Fans are in awe of the picture and of the beautiful Niharika. An ardent fan of the actress commented on her picture saying, “I Love You Unlimited… you are so pretty and beautiful…”

Looks like Niharika has won the hearts of millions of her fans with her impeccable performance.

In the current track of Faltu, the latter loses her eyesight and Ayaan misunderstands her seeing sindoor in her hairline and mangalsutra in her neck. However the two slowly get close when he realizes his mistake.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.