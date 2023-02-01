Faltu’s actress Niharika Chouksey shares a never-seen-before picture with the fans, check it out

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja.

A talented actress Niharika Chouksey is being recognised for her role in ‘Faltu’. She ventured into the television industry with the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She once mentioned that she convinced her father to leave Madhya Pradesh and come to Mumbai when she aspired to work in the entertainment industry as a child artist.

Faltu, as a serial, is doing great according to the ratings and the viewers are really loving Niharika and Aakash’s performance as the leads in the show.

The new twists and turns keep coming and hitting the right chords. Niharika is surely giving her best and people admire her progress.

Niharika is very active on social media and keeps sharing a lot of stuff like behind-the-scenes, personal life updates, funny reels etc on Instagram.

This time, the actress reposted a childhood picture of hers with her mother and the fans can’t help but fall in love with the cuteness.

