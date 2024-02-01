Nikhil Khurana: Success lies in the ability to follow the path of love

MUMBAI: Made in Heaven 2 actor Nikhil Khurana who will be making his film debut with Sanaa, says that being successful means being able to do what you love. He says that even when you think you are successful, you can only sustain it if you continue to work hard.

“I believe that success lies in the ability to follow the path of love. Stay balanced, be patient, work hard, do your thing, perform your job, stay detached, and keep moving forward—one day at a time. Success, to me, means having freedom in spiritual, mental, physical, and financial aspects. From the beginning, I was clear that being in love with acting, fame and money are just byproducts of excelling and being excellent at your job. If you become an expert in your subject, whether it's science, photography, acting, singing, coding, artificial intelligence, or any other subject, and genuinely love it, success will follow. You don't need to overly focus on fame and money,” he says.

He adds, “They come naturally as you connect with people and make your name known. For me, it's about moving people emotionally and being recognized globally, which indicates excellence in my work. It ensures a constant flow of work because if many people appreciate what you do, you'll always be in demand, and that's the best part. The saying, ‘All that glitters is not gold’, applies to every industry. Starting anything, be it a startup or any venture, requires hard work, persistence, and patience until you reach a point of flourishing. Patience is a crucial skill to maintain throughout the journey. I don't see it as a negative thing; rather, it's a necessary journey to transform into something valuable, akin to becoming gold. I'm okay with that; it's part of the process. People often assume that the struggle is less for a successful star, but every industry demands its share of hard work and perseverance.”

