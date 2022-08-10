Nikhil Yadav to essay Maloji’s character in &TV’s Ek Mahanayak - Dr B. R. Ambedkar

Nikhil Yadav to essay Maloji’s character in &TV’s Ek Mahanayak - Dr B. R. Ambedkar

MUMBAI: Nikhil Yadav, last seen in several television shows, OTT, commercials, and theatre, is set to join &TV's Ek Mahanayak - Dr B. R. Ambedkar. The actor will essay the role of Maloji, the younger brother of Nandu, Bhimrao's (Atharva) friend. Bhimrao will play a significant role in guiding Maloji and showing him the right direction. Talking about his character Maloji, Nikhil Yadav shares, “Maloji and Bhimrao became friends when he moved to the chawl in Bombay. Maloji is not financially secure, focusing more on making money than his studies. However, Bhimrao will encourage him to focus on his studies so that he can use education to become self-reliant. They share a special bond, and their journey will inspire an inspiring track.” Talking about his excitement about joining the show, Nikhil Yadav adds, “It is truly an honour to be given an opportunity to work with the Ek Mahanayak – Dr B.R. Ambedkar team. It is undoubtedly one of the most compelling and inspiring shows on Indian television. I have watched the show but had never imagined being a part of it one day. People who have read the life journey of Dr Ambedkar would be somewhat familiar with Maloji, whose life took a new turn when he met Babasaheb. It is a real character from Babasaheb’s life, and I feel blessed to essay it. Dr Ambedkar strongly believed in education as a means to transform one’s life. He was the biggest propagator of equality in education, and through this new track, the viewers will see yet another important aspect of his life journey. We have already begun shooting. It was wonderful to shoot with experienced and seasoned actors. They were quite warm and welcoming. I look forward to an exciting journey and hope the character strikes a chord with the audience.” 

Watch Nikhil Yadav as Maloji in Ek Mahanayak - Dr B. R. Ambedkar every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on &TV!

