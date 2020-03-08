Nikkhil Arya says one bad apple doesn't spoil the entire basket!

MUMBAI: Actor Nikkhil Arya, who was last seen in supernatural show Haiwaan, recently had an unpleasant experience with his co-star Ankit Mohan.Apparently the latter sent derogatory and threatening voice notes and mesages to Nikkhil. The matter got out of control and Nikkhil had to approach the police and filed a non - cognisable (NC) complaint against him.

Moving past the incident, Nikkhil says that I've always shared a very warm relationship with all my co-stars in the past and one bad experience is not going to affect my relationship with co-stars in the future.I just mite keep my guards up towards certain people who aggressively demand respect for nothing.

I have always been a person who likes being focussed on what I'm hired for and avoid getting involved in issues on set apart from work.The younger generation maybe a little more impulsive and aggressive in nature but a nice person is a nice person irrespective of age.Infact I learn so much from the newer lot sometimes. Their energy rubs of." shares the actor, who has been part of showbiz for almost two decades.

The actor, who has been part of hit shows such as Kesar and Rabba Ishq Na Hove, doesn't entirely blame the 'generation gap' for the impulsive behaviour.

"It's really not a question of an old and new generation. Actors across generations have been kind to me with God's grace. I always believe that respect is commanded not demanded. As regards a few individuals, sometimes they can change with time when they taste a little success and can't handle it. I have seen many "names" like this come and go over the years. But specifically in Ankit's case, it was ok till the threats and abuses. But he crossed all limits of decency by dragging the women of my family in the crassest way. The police took note of every detail and filed and NC. But it's sad that the same actor worked with me in an earlier serial Kumkum Bhagya and his approach towards me was all respect. I've said this before and I say it again I don't know what has transpired after KKB but now he comes across as an aggressive and mannerless individual craving for attention" shares Nikkhil.

The talented actor, who is an integral part of the fashion and entertainment industry, also highlights an important point. Another effect of engaging in fights with co-stars.

" When two actors get into an ugly situation ,people take sides ,start gossiping ,throw fuel to the fire etc. This makes the whole work atmosphere negative.Hence I reiterate that I wish professionals just come on set, do their work and keep their personal issues for outside the workplace."he says.