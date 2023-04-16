Nikkhil Arya talks about organic fitness: A big NO to supplements and steroids

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 19:30
Nikkhil Arya

MUMBAI : Actor Nikkhil Arya says that he has always been interested in sports, as well as Yoga, and these two practices have helped him stay fit. He says that he will always be grateful to his parents for encouraging him towards fitness.

“As a child, I was always excited to be outdoors. As far as I can remember, I used to play all kinds of sports. I think the sports DNA came into my blood from my father who, in those days, was a great footballer and represented his school and college...Thank God for the fact that mobile phones were not around in those days so as a kid I played games like football(with my father first), basketball, swimming, cricket, tennis, table tennis ..basically any sport I could create if space was given to me,” he says.
  
He adds, “What I am most grateful to my parents for is them introducing me to Yoga at the tender age of 4. They, initially, had to cajole and coax me, but I agreed and they put me under the best and strictest guru in India, Bharatratna BKS Iyengar ji. It makes me proud to be a Puneite when I think about Guruji having blessed our land and made it his abode. Besides asanas and making my body flexible and mind focused, he gave me the Guru mantra of proper breathing 24/7 which is one thing which is why I have been able to sustain life with a smile on my face. He used to stand on me at the age of 7, which I remember so vividly in the way in which only he could cause he knew what he was doing. Infact Moving on, even the gym was unbelievably introduced to me by my mom. She dragged me after my 10th standard to the one and only gym that had opened in the city, Talwalkars. To encourage me, she herself joined too. So having been introduced to various forms of exercise and diets early in my life, I gained a lot of experience and now have the knowledge to custom design my fitness regime as per my current requirements. For example these days I use free weights and use my own body weight as weights...add to that regular badminton, yoga (especially Surya Namaskar and pranayam daily), and walking/running.”

Ask him for two-three diet tips he follows, he says, “A simple, natural diet, nothing fancy. I  think everybody should closely listen to their body and customize their diet accordingly. Of course, there are the absolute No-nos like excess oil, carbs, sweets etc. I believe in always keeping my stomach up to a max of 60-70% full. A glass of warm water first thing in the morning. At least 1-2 dates, an apple if possible every day. I also have a minimum of 3-4 litres of water every night. Also, the number of grams of protein intake is equal or a little more than my body weight unlike some who say it should be double. Also, don't eat post 9.”

He adds, “The above diet has to be backed up by exercise and above all every activity has to be done with focusing on your breath and with full awareness.  One thing I want to reiterate is do not blindly follow any exercise regime or diet. Do it with complete awareness and respect your individual body type. Dont copy anybody theoretically...Respect your DNA. A happy body leads to a happy mind and vice versa. If you remain irritable there must be something wrong somewhere in your routine. Remember the goal is internal peace and calmness and a big NO to any external supplements and no one wants to address the problem of the use and availability of steroids.They are easily available  and killing our youth...., there are enough natural substitutes.”

 

Nikkhil Arya Bharatratna BKS Iyengar Guruji TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 19:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University
MUMBAI :Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, who's coming up with his new political drama streaming show 'Garmi', has shared his...
Taking the least amount of stress is being healthy, says Nivedita Basu
MUMBAI :Nivedita Basu, VP Content and Business Alliance, Atrangii TV and OTT, says that stress is the biggest factor of...
'There's thin line between intimate & vulgar,' says Zayn Ibad Khan of 'Aashiqana'
MUMBAI : Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays Yash in the streaming show 'Aashiqana', opened up about filming intimate...
Melody Thornton wants a man who's 'ambitious, has direction, and some money'
MUMBAI: Former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton has admitted that she's been unlucky in love.The 38-year-old singer has...
Anupamaa: Wow! Barkha returns Anupama’s belongings; latter does not get fooled
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Priyanka Chopra once addressed rumors that Shahid Kapoor was at her place during an IT raid, said “Log bhool jaate hai, mai ek ladki hoon aur…”
MUMBAI:Priyanka Chopra is an actress who not only has made her mark in Bollywood but has spread her wings in Hollywood...
Recent Stories
Allahabad University
Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nivedita Basu
Taking the least amount of stress is being healthy, says Nivedita Basu
Zayn Ibad Khan
'There's thin line between intimate & vulgar,' says Zayn Ibad Khan of 'Aashiqana'
Makers are turning to youth-centric shows these days, says Kushagre Dua
Makers are turning to youth-centric shows these days, says Kushagre Dua
Ajooni actor Robin
Ajooni actor Robin Sohi: It’s up to you to not get into politics in the industry
Divya Agarwal opens up about her wedding to Apurva Padgaonkar
Interesting! Divya Agarwal opens up about her wedding to Apurva Padgaonkar, says “mostly we will do it in…”
gift God
Shubhangi Atre: Angoori is the greatest gift God ever gave me on my birthday