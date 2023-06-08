Nikki Sharma adapts the local dialect of Varanasi to bring authenticity to her character in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti

MUMBAI: Zee TV recently launched an exciting new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, which explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. Produced by Studio LSD Productions, the mesmerizing show has kept the audience hooked ever since its premiere. And it seems that the charismatic duo of Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience entertained!

In fact, Nikki Sharma who plays the character of Shakti, a young and passionate girl from Varanasi, has tried her best to make her character stand out! And it seems that she has been successful in her efforts as well. We all know how every actor goes through umpteen trials and workshops while prepping for a character and understanding its nuances. The same was the case with Nikki Sharma, especially with the actress being determined to get everything right. To portray Shakti with utmost authenticity, Nikki even adapted the local dialect of Varanasi and spoke in the particular dialect regularly to get the right pronunciations and use the Mantra uccharans in the scenes appropriately. Her journey of getting into the character has not been a piece of cake, but she feels that it has helped her develop as an actor.

Nikki said, “Shakti’s character has been a blessing for me since the time it has come to me. And to give my 100% to this character, I have been learning the right dialect and pronunciations to be used for the show. I have always believed that with every character, an actor gets to learn a lot of things and it makes them grow as a much better professional. Even though we are using Hindi as a language for our conversations, there are some words and mantras that need to be said correctly. While the whole team has been helping me to get the nuances right, I’m loving this whole process of learning new things and I hope I can do justice to my character of Shakti through this dialect that I have incorporated in my daily life.”

While Nikki is giving her 100 per cent to the character, in the upcoming episodes it will be interesting for viewers to witness how Shiv will save Shakti from the goons in the market while she steps out to get medicines for her tauji.

To know what happens next, tune in to Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti every Monday to Sunday at 7.30 pm, only on Zee TV!