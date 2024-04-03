Nikki Sharma Grateful for Playing Shakti: A Strong Character in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 08:45
Nikki Sharma

MUMBAI: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti produced by Prateek Sharma (Studio LSD) keeps TV audiences engaged with twists and turns. Shakti fights for her dreams, marriage, and rights, learning valuable life lessons along the way. 

In the recent episodes, viewers saw how after Shiv-Shakti’s wedding, Shakti is shocked to find out about Shiv’s past, but on a closer inspection of the issue realizes that she was manipulated by Mandira and decides to fight for her marriage and win Shiv all over again. 

While the whole wedding sequence of the show took viewers on a roller coaster ride of emotions, actress Nikki Sharma who plays the role of Shakti revealed that she learns a lot from her character. The current track explores Shakti pulling out all the stops and going after her dreams. Be it pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor or navigating the obstacles strewn in her path by Mandira and winning back the trust of her disgruntled husband, Shakti is now determined to take charge of her own destiny.

Nikki said, “Portraying a strong character like Shakti is inspiring; I get to learn so much from her. Be it her ability to stand up for the truth or her unwavering dedication towards making her marriage work, Shakti teaches me life lessons every day. I feel very grateful to have this opportunity to play such a role and I hope she sets an example for the audience to follow in their personal lives.”

While Shakti is fighting for her rights, Nikki is happy to play a strong character like Shakti. In the upcoming episodes, Shakti will uncover the real motives of some of Shiv's family members. What will Shiv do in response?

Nikki Sharma dosti anokhi Parshuram Sajan Renew movie Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti Zee TV Keertan Gaurav Wadhwa Arjun Bijlani Shiv Shakti Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS OTT NEWS Showbizz news B town updates South new south actors Ott actress Bollywood fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 08:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Behind Every Star: Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's Third Win Echoes Producer Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi's Vision!
MUMBAI: In a triumphant third consecutive win, Rupali Ganguly clinched the Best Actress in a Television Series award at...
Somy Ali: I chose to be a mother to thousands of children
MUMBAI: Her work, and the people who she rescues make her who she is, says actress Somy Ali, who runs a US-based NGO...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira convinces Kaveri to let Charu intern at a firm
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Kanchi Singh: OTT has given actors a chance to do more work
MUMBAI: Kanchi Singh known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Aur Pyar Ho gaya and is making OTT debut...
Jhanak Spoiler: Anirudh feels bad for being unable to help Jhanak
MUMBAI: The Family Doctor of Bose Family will get very impressed with Jhanak and declares that due to her Dadaji has...
Arti Singh talks about her successful show Shravani!
MUMBAI: When work feels like fun, then each day is enjoyable, says actress Arti Singh. Arti, who plays the role of...
Recent Stories
Somy Ali
Somy Ali: I chose to be a mother to thousands of children
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Anupamaa
Behind Every Star: Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's Third Win Echoes Producer Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi's Vision!
Kanchi Singh
Kanchi Singh: OTT has given actors a chance to do more work
Arti Singh
Arti Singh talks about her successful show Shravani!
Vanshaj
Vanshaj: ‘Mahir Pandhi makes me laugh the most on the sets’, says Nisha Nagpal – EXCLUSIVE
Arpit
Mehndi Wala Ghar actor Arpit Kapoor speaks about the challenges he faces to play the character of Akshay; reveals the reason why he signed the show - Exclusive
Boogie
Boogie Woogie, Zara Nachke Dikha, Dance India Dance super moms are the few dance reality show that have vanished from the small screens