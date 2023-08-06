Nikki Sharma to play ‘Shakti’ in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

Nikki Sharma

MUMBAI: Having presented several interesting narratives such as Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and Rabb Se hai Dua that have resonated beautifully with audiences across India, Zee TV joins hands yet again with Studio LSD Productions to present an exciting new show – 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti'

Based in the spiritual capital of India – Varanasi, the show is a beautiful tale of love, showcasing a modern-day interpretation of the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. This contemporary tale explores whether Shakti will be able to become the support system that can heal a broken Shiv through the power of love! Tukdo mein toota Shiv hai adhoora, kya uska hissa bankar Shakti kar payegi usse poora? How Shiv and Shakti navigate the complexities of their own emotions, while trying to find solace and strength in each other's presence will form the crux of the story!

Essaying the title role of Shakti will be the popular actress, Nikki Sharma. Shakti is a young woman who lost her parents at a tender age and yearns for a sense of belonging while chasing her parents’ dream of her becoming a doctor. She was raised with the fundamental principle of embracing one’s flaws and imperfections as the building blocks to creating a stronger version of yourself. She firmly believes, as a result, in mending the broken-through love and care.

Expressing immense enthusiasm for bagging this role, Nikki Sharma mentioned, "I am beyond thrilled to be playing Shakti in this show. In many ways, I feel a deep connection with my on-screen character. Shakti embodies unwavering ambition, strength and devotion, the traits which I personally resonate with. This combined with the opportunity to work with such an amazing cast, I couldn't resist taking up this role. Additionally, I am delighted to be coming back to Zee TV. It is like a homecoming for me after Brahmarakshas, which adds another layer of excitement to this new venture. I genuinely hope that the audience showers us with their love and support as we embark on this incredible journey."

While the audience will be thrilled to see Nikki Sharma in this fresh avatar, it will be interesting to watch how Shiv and Shakti complete each other in this beautiful love story.

Stay tuned, as Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti is all set to premiere soon on Zee TV!

