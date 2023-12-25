Nikki Sharma, who essays the role of Shakti in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti speaks about her Christmas plans

MUMBAI : Nikki Sharma, who essays the role of Shakti in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti said, “Christmas has always been one of my favorite celebrations since we used to get a week-long holiday from school till New Year. As a child, I used to believe in Santa, and I would usually keep socks under my pillow, expecting him to come and leave gifts for me. Nevertheless, my parents used to fulfill my wish by filling it with chocolates and toys. Every Christmas, I try taking out some time to meet my friends and visit a church. This is my plan for this year as well. During Christmas, it’s a very positive vibe all around, with all the lighting and Christmas carols. I ensure to spend some quality time with my family by taking them out for lunch or dinner. I believe it is a festival of joy, and everyone should enjoy it with their dear ones.”

