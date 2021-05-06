Nikki Tamboli: My mom wouldn’t allow me to meet my brother as she knew I would get emotional

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Season 14. From being the first confirmed sadasya to being the first finalist of the show, the actress surely gave her heart and soul to Bigg Boss, leaving no stone unturned to entertain her fans.

Nikki was never seen complaining or playing the sympathy card despite receiving negative comments.

Task queen is what she was named for her terrific performances in whatever task were allocated by Bigg Boss.

Post exiting the Bigg Boss house, Nikki has become a household name and has been offered a lot of projects.

During her stay in the Bigg Boss house, Nikki got along with almost everyone.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar just a few days before her brother passed away, Nikki spoke about her brother and said that the reason for her doing Khatron Ke Khiladi was her brother as he wanted to see her on the show and had told her that if she had gotten an offer, she should do it.

She also said that her mom wouldn’t allow her to meet her brother as she knew she would get emotional and break down, and she wanted her to concentrate on her work as Nikki has lots of projects in her kitty.

The actress is going through a very tough time as she lost her brother just two days back. He was fighting COVID, tuberculosis, and pneumonia.

Well, Nikki shared a heartfelt post for her brother and gave details on social media about his health. He was surviving on only one lung.

And she knows that he is in better hands and god will take care of him as he was fed up of the hospital.

Kudos to Nikki for being so strong.

