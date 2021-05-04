Nikki Tamboli reveals who her toughest competitor on Khatron Ke Khiladi is, speaks about what she is afraid of.

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli rose to fame post her stint in the Bigg Boss house, and today, she has been flooded with a lot of work offers.

The hottie is a South Indian actress. She was one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house and emerged as the second runner-up of the reality show.

Back then, she had made headlines for her friendship with Rahul, Rubina, and Abhinav and her enmity with other contestants.

The actress also kept trending on social media post her eviction. She was brought back owing to public demand.

These days, Nikki keeps getting papped whenever she steps out of the house.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Nikki and asked her who she feels is her toughest competitor, to which the actress said that there is no doubt in that it is Abhinav Shukla. He has done a lot of trekking and is physically and mentally strong.

She also spoke about what she is afraid of. Nikki said that she is afraid of heights and insects, and the weirdest thing about her is that she is very scared of butterflies.

Well, if she is scared of butterflies, then what will she do when she gets tasks with rats and snakes?

It's going to be an interesting journey for Nikki on the show, and we are sure she will entertain us on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Nikki has a massive fan following, and her fans bestow her with a lot of love and support. They can’t wait to watch her on the reality show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.