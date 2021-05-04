Nikki Tamboli shares details about the health issues faced by her brother

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli's brother Jatin Tamboli passed away today. The actress now shared the exact reasons for her brother’s death.

Nikki said her brother was 29 years old and had many health issues. He was hospitalised 20 days ago, as one of his lungs had collapsed. As he survived on just one lung, he later tested positive for COVID-19 as well as tuberculosis.

To make it worse, he was also detected with pneumonia, followed by his heart not responding. On bidding him a final goodbye today, she thanked the almighty for saving him several times in the past, but few things can’t be avoided as they are penned in one’s destiny and can’t be changed. On the end note, she thanked everyone for their love and support. She also expressed her brother being in a better place now as he was tired of the hospital.

She ended her note by writing, “God shall take care of him."

Credits: SpotboyE