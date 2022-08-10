Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot's slice-of-life show Sapnon Ki Chhalaang to go on air soon!

MUMBAI: Ready, set, go…. A fresh start, lots of struggle, sacrifice and success is what Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is going to bring to your TV screens! Makers Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot's Invictus T Mediaworks is all set to bring this small screen show. The production house is known for popular shows Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii, Peshawa Bajirao and Chandragupta Maurya.

Promising the viewers a joyous, slice-of-life ride into the life of an aspiring young girl, who dreams to make it big. This show is surely one that has something for everyone and has a fresh concept about the life of roommates. It is the story of Radhika (Megha Ray), who despite social restrictions decides to fulfil her dream. Without any hesitation or reluctance, she shifts to another city to achieve her goal. With an aspiration to go to Mumbai in pursuit of a successful career, thereby fulfilling her dreams, Radhika wants to convince her parents to allow her so that she can live her dream in the big city.

So buckle up, and get set to go on a ride with Radhika as she finds her way through the challenges of life and finds happiness in the smallest of things.