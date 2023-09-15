Nima Denzongpa actor Surabhi Das: I really feel there should be an age restriction for social media platforms

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 03:00
Surabhi

MUMBAI: Youth of India is going through a big transition phase where technology, social media and opportunities are all happening at the same time. There is a lot of confusion be it regarding career choices or relationships or personal life. In fact, we all are exposed to too much of everything irrespective of the age bracket. Surabhi Das, who made her debut with the show Nima Denzongpa, shares her opinion.

“Currently it's a world of social media where everyone is just on the phone. Phone has become like our organ, it's that important, everything is just a click away. I see a lot of kids carrying smartphones with them, even on Instagram there are so many kids who make reels with weird expressions that really bother me. I really feel there should be an age restriction for these platforms. And if we talk about it from a career point of view, I think it benefits lots of people, when it comes to earning money, fame, opportunities and a lot more. But along with that it's hampering our privacy also, we have no private life, everything is exposed. People have become more judgemental, that's causing stress, anxiety as well. I just feel we should be well aware about the use of everything. Too much is always bad,” she says.

Everyone is complaining about the shortage of time. The stress level has also increased among people in general.

“There's no shortage of time, it's just our priorities that have changed. We have started spending more time on scrolling than doing our work. Stress is increasing because of the competition all around. Everyone wants to be the best, and why not. But in the race of being the best we have forgotten to live in the present. Worrying about the future, followers, likes, comments online is causing more stress these days. I just feel rather than running after what will happen tomorrow, we should focus more on today, that doesn't mean one shouldn't think about the future. But then they have to live in the present also. Competition will always be there but if we trust ourselves and work hard, there will be no space for stress,” she adds.

In the entertainment industry, the pressure to be better and the best is more visible in the public domain, is also something that is raising concern.

“There's pressure to be better or better in every industry. But in the entertainment industry it's visible because everything is on social media or screen. After the TikTok and reel thing, it's more visible to the public,” she says.

Nima Denzongpa Surabhi Das Akshay Kelkar Nishi Saxena Sharmila Rajaram Shinde TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 03:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aviee Sharma: When I don't have work, I focus on improving my acting skills, try to refine myself and continue to learn and grow
MUMBAI: Aviee Sharma enjoys being an actor and is happy to be part of Prateek Sharma’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan....
Nima Denzongpa actor Surabhi Das: I really feel there should be an age restriction for social media platforms
MUMBAI: Youth of India is going through a big transition phase where technology, social media and opportunities are all...
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to Shane Gregoire in an intimate bash in August...
Wow! Vijay Varma considers Tamannah Bhatia as his 'Jaane Jaan', read more
MUMBAI: Vijay Varma may have played negative roles on screen but he’s quite a ‘darling’ in real life. The actor is...
Great! Imran Khan opens up about his 'Anxiety' during the Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola shoot; Says ‘didn't really hear’
MUMBAI :  Imran Khan is one of the best actors we've ever had in the Bollywood industry. He only spent a brief time in...
Shocking! Karan Johar shed’s light on Ranveer Singh being two people; says ‘I am surprised….’
MUMBAI :  In a recent interview, filmmaker Karan Johar discussed working with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on his most...
Recent Stories
Aaliyah
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aviee
Aviee Sharma: When I don't have work, I focus on improving my acting skills, try to refine myself and continue to learn and grow
IMLIE
Exclusive! A Tragic incident takes place on the sets of Imlie a crew member passes away
Neha
Neha Pendse Bayas talks May I Come in Madam? Season 2 produced by Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli
Samar Virmani
Exclusive! “I feel it’s not important that you travel to some foreign country or so” – Katha Ankahee actor Samar Virmani about his refreshing mini vacations
Sapna
OMG! When Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary tried to commit suicide and left a note, read on to know more
Hina
Whoa! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leads Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi or Pranali Rathod, who has the highest Instagram followers? Read on to find out