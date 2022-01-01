Nima, Thapki, Simar, Anandi join in for COLORS’ New Year Special Sirf Tum - Ishq Ka Imtehaan

MUMBAI: A lot may have changed this year, but the magic of romance remains the same! To bid farewell to 2021 and usher in the New Year in style, COLORS’ 'Sirf Tum’ brings the ultimate union of love with a special episode filled with drama, dance, music and romance. So put on your dancing shoes and join in all the amazing jodis as the Oberoi family hosts a lovely evening.

Hosted by the ace comedians jodi, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the evening will be packed with lots of fun and entertainment. Love will be in the air as Nikki Tamboli will act as a cupid and play fun games to test compatibility of all the charming couples. In one of the games, this special will also feature some fabulous dance performances by the ‘aww’dorable couples of COLORS’ family making everyone swoon.

While Thapki (played by Jigyasa Singh) and Purab (played by Aakash Ahuja) will shake a leg to Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha while Anandi (Shivangi Joshi) and Jigar (Samridh Bawa) will perform to Lets Nacho. Suhani (Eisha Singh) and Ranveer (Vivian Dsena) will take over the stage to groove to ‘Where’s the party tonight’ leaving everyone smitten by their chemistry, whereas Purvi (Priyal Mahajan) and Virendra (Amar Upadhyay) bring out their sparks of romance with their performance on Dekha Hazaaron Dafaa!

Vivian Dsena, who portrays the role of Ranveer in Sirf Tum said, “It is great to be back with the entire COLORS family and shooting for a New Year special together. It has been a tough year, but we want our fans and viewers to celebrate our spirits and welcome 2022.”

Eisha Singh, who plays Suhani’s character, said, “What can be more beautiful than celebrating television’s revered love stories this New Year. And we are happy to bring an entertainment filled night for our viewers. So, sit back, relax and enjoy!