From nimbu mirchi to black cat, the world has moved past superstitions, but there are still some beliefs left: Jiten

MUMBAI: Indians have been obsessed with superstitions since time immemorial. Countless bizarre superstitions breathe comfortably next to advanced science and technology, despite only a few having logical explanations.

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mere Sai is a viewer’s favourite as it brings limelight to prevalent societal issues and forces the audience think about these significant matters.The upcoming track on the show revolves around the evil of superstition and how people literally thrive on baseless superstitions and refuse to question their rationality and live in unflinching blind faith. Safe to say, superstition is an age old plight of our country where more than than half the population suffers from it.

Popular TV actor Jiten Lalwani has been roped in to play a pivotal character in this forthcoming track. Interestingly, Jiten Lalwani who personally condemns the obsession over spiritual Gurus and such kind of religiosity essays the character of Gangadhar in the show, who is a rich business and whose life revolves around the preachings of his Guru as he is caught deep into the shackles of superstition.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Jiten said, “All of us have also been brought up with a set of weird superstitions and most of them simply defy logic. From nimbu mirchi to black cat, there are umpteen number of strange beliefs that we’ve been told to abide by. While the world is moving past these superstitions slowly and steadily times, but there are still some beliefs left. Not to forget, the ‘spiritual’ Gurus who command a huge following in our country. Well, it won’t be wrong to say that times

are now changing and so is their superiority, I’d say there’s still a long way to go before the whole ‘Godmen’ scenario banishes once and for all. With our show, we are just trying to deliver a rightful message to our audiences and hope that we can, too, help changing the narrative in whatever little way we can.”

The track will unfold the story of how Sai will help Gangadhar come out of his Guru’s trance and make finally understand the futility of baseless superstitions and the consequent harm it causes.

Watch Jiten Lalwani as Gangadhar in Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi, Monday to Friday at 7 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.