News

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bursts into tears watching herself in Choti Sardarni

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
10 Apr 2020 06:37 PM

MUMBAI: In spite of being a debutante on television, Nimrit Kaur is ruling the television screens with her performance as Meher in Choti Sardarni. She received a lot of applause for her performance. The fans love to see her chemistry with Param and Sarabjeet which is the main plot of the serial.

The actress, in a very small span of time has gained a massive fan following. People not only love her onscreen character, but also love her real-life personality which is quite different from her on-screen personality. In real life, Nimrit is quite modern and an independent lady.

The character of Meher is very close to Nimrit. On being quarantined, Nimrit is watching the re-run of her show Choti Sardarni. However, Nimrit burst into tears watching herself in the show. This shows that Nimrit is a very emotional person by heart.

Take a look!  

Tags Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Colors tv Choti Sardarni Meher Instagram TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here