Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bursts into tears watching herself in Choti Sardarni

MUMBAI: In spite of being a debutante on television, Nimrit Kaur is ruling the television screens with her performance as Meher in Choti Sardarni. She received a lot of applause for her performance. The fans love to see her chemistry with Param and Sarabjeet which is the main plot of the serial.

The actress, in a very small span of time has gained a massive fan following. People not only love her onscreen character, but also love her real-life personality which is quite different from her on-screen personality. In real life, Nimrit is quite modern and an independent lady.

The character of Meher is very close to Nimrit. On being quarantined, Nimrit is watching the re-run of her show Choti Sardarni. However, Nimrit burst into tears watching herself in the show. This shows that Nimrit is a very emotional person by heart.

Take a look!