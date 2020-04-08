Nimrit Kaur of Chhoti Sardarni OPENS UP on receiving HARSH comments on her PHYSICAL ATTRIBUTES

MUMBAI: Nimrit Kaur is ruling the television screens with her performance as Meher in Choti Sarrdaarni. She received a lot of applause for her performance, and the fans love to see her chemistry with Param and Sarabjeet which is the main plot of the serial.

The actress, in a very small span of time has gained a massive fan following. People not only love her onscreen character, but also love her real-life personaility which is quite different from her on-screen personality. In real life, Nimrit is quite modern and an independent lady.

One of the impressive things about Nimrit is that she never shies away from sharing her personal life experience or anecdotes with her fans. Recently, she opened up with TellyChakkar about not knowing that her co-actor Avinesh Rekhi was an experience actor. She went on to say that had she known about Avinesh’s line of work, she would have behaved differently when she first met him. Quite honest, Isnt it?

Well, yet again, the pretty actress shared an important aspect of her life which will surely motivate others. In a long message on Instagram, Nimrit spoke about receiving comments on her physical attributes by her relatives as well others. Having a tad bit darker skin than her cousins, Nimrit’s family hopes her skin colour will improve with time. She was also said to have broad shoulders.

Asking the audience to not get demotivated with the societal tags, Nimrit in her post, wrote, “Understand and remember that beauty is subjective. It is not a reflection of how you look but more about how you feel. It’s the scars that you carry, the crooked features, the simplicity of what you are born with, that makes you special.

It is your core, your beliefs, the strength of your thoughts that define who you are.

So be courageous. Confident. And a strong believer of your dreams. You are pretty, you are beautiful, just the way you are.”

We’re sure Nimrit’s story will surely motivate others.

