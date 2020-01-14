Nisha Nagpal and Richa Dixit roped in for Dangal TV’s Devi

MUMBAI: Here we are back to update on Swastik Productions new mythological show titled Devi which will revolve around Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva and it will air on Dangal TV.

TellyChakkar has been on forefront reporting exclusively about the show. We broke the news about actress Rati Pandey depicting the role of Parvati while Tarun Khanna will play Lord Shiva.

We also mentioned about actors namely Kanan Malhotra and Kunal Bakshi roped in to depict the role of Lord Vishnu and Indradev respectively.

Now, we have learnt that the makers have roped in actress Nisha Nagpal, who has featured in shows Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Lajwanti, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Begusarai and Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and Richa Dixit who was last seen in Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush.

The show will also feature Nimai Bali in role of Shankaracharya and Ajay Mishra as Narad.

We could not get through actors for a comment.

