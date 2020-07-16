Nisha Nagpal to play ‘Owl woman’ in Colors' Naagin 4

MUMBAI : Colors’ Naagin 4 (Balaji Telefilms) will soon return with fresh episodes.

The show which stars Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Rashami Desai and Anita Hassanandani in the lead roles will be back with lots of twists and turns and will eventually come to an end as Ekta Kapoor plans to wrap-up the on-going season and immediately introduce the fifth season.

The show will witness a new entry in the form of actress Nisha Nagpal, who is known for her stint in shows like Qubool Hai, Ishq Subhan Allah, Nazar 2 and many more.

According to our sources, Nisha will play the role of an owl woman who will come to help Brinda (Nia Sharma).

(ALSO READ : THIS is how Naagin 4 will end)

We tried reaching out Nisha but she remained unavailable for a comment.

For the initiative, Naagin 5 will star Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandana as the female lead while Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen playing a cameo in the show (as reported by us).

(ALSO READ : Naagin 4: New promo gives us hints about the new 'naagin'!)