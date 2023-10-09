Nishant Malkani to essay a practical business tycoon Raghav, in Sony SAB’s Pashminna

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming show "Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke" is poised as a unique love story and the first of its kind show on television, set and shot in the magical valley of Kashmir. Pashmina brings alive a beautiful romance between two people with very diverse beliefs. Bringing a large screen cinematic experience to the small screen, the show promises an impressive lineup of actors and the latest to join the cast of show is Nishant Malkani who will be playing the male lead.

Nishant will be seen essaying the character of Raghav – an astute businessman who is consumed by his work and does not believe in the concept love. Emerging as the next heartthrob of Indian television, Nishant Malkani is set to impress the viewers given his unique chemistry with Pashminna.

Amidst the majestic landscapes of Kashmir, Raghav's life takes an unexpected turn as he crosses paths with Pashminna. In the face of her infectious approach to love and life, filled with passion and spontaneity, Raghav will be forced to realign his own beliefs. As their love story unfolds against the stunning backdrop of the Kashmir valley, Raghav finds himself drawn into a whirlwind of emotions he never experienced. The serene beauty of Kashmir mirrors the blossoming of their love as they navigate the twists and turns of their relationship.

Nishant Malkani, who will be essaying the role of Raghav Kaul, said, “Playing Raghav has been truly amazing for me. His character is like peeling back layers of a complex puzzle, where he guards his true self from the world. It's been an incredible journey to dive into the depths of this character and watch him evolve throughout the series. Filming amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir has added an extra layer of magic to it all – it's like living in a dream. I sincerely hope that viewers fall in love with the show, just as much as we have poured our hearts into it.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on Sony SAB’s Pashminna, which will hit your television screens soon!