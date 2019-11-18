Nishant Malkani is 'TIRED' of his co-star Kanika Mann

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has been entertaining viewers with its gripping storyline and the chemistry of the lead pair Guddan and Akshat, played by Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani respectively.



This on-screen couple is often spotted clicking selfies and making fun videos on the sets.



However, Nishant is now tired of his co-star Kanika.



Well, don't get us wrong. Let us explain!



Nishant and Kanika looked ravishing at a recently held nomination party of an award function. It is but obvious that when you are all decked up, you will want to click many pictures. And Kanika asked Nishant to click few.



Well, Nishant got into action and shared a funny picture on his Instagram account mentioning 'So tired of clicking Kanika Mann's pictures'.





Haha! We are totally enjoying their camaraderie.