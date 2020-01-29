News

Nishant Raghuvanshi bags Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
29 Jan 2020 11:13 AM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television is coming up with all new show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 which is a love saga.The show will start soon and will have Mohit Kumar and Kannika Kapur in lead roles. 

Set against an army backdrop, "Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2" will narrate the love story of Shravan and Suman. 

In addition to Kanikka and Mohit, Jay Thakkar, Madan Joshi, Satyajit Sharma, Geetanjali Tikekar, Rajiv Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Anjali Mukhi will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the second season Ek Duje Ke Vaaste.

Now, the latest update is that actor Nishant Raghuvanshi of Pavitra Rishta fame will also join the cast of the show and will have a prominent role to play.

We couldn’t connect with Nishant for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Nishant Raghuvanshi, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, Pavitra Rishta, Sony Entertainment Television, Mohit Kumar, Kannika Kapur, Jay Thakkar, Madan Joshi, Satyajit Sharma, Geetanjali Tikekar, Rajiv Kumar, Ahmed Khan, Anjali Mukhi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs grace special screening of ZEE5's ‘...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days