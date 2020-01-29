Nishant Raghuvanshi bags Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television is coming up with all new show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 which is a love saga.The show will start soon and will have Mohit Kumar and Kannika Kapur in lead roles.

Set against an army backdrop, "Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2" will narrate the love story of Shravan and Suman.

In addition to Kanikka and Mohit, Jay Thakkar, Madan Joshi, Satyajit Sharma, Geetanjali Tikekar, Rajiv Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Anjali Mukhi will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the second season Ek Duje Ke Vaaste.

Now, the latest update is that actor Nishant Raghuvanshi of Pavitra Rishta fame will also join the cast of the show and will have a prominent role to play.

We couldn’t connect with Nishant for a comment.

