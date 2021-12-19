Nishant Singh: Wasim is a part of me in some way

MUMBAI: Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii actor Nishant Singh says there are a few ideologies of his character Wasim that he could not relate to, but there are some which he could.

"My character's name is Dr. Wasim Ansari and he has been working in FMS hospital for about seven to eight years as a ward boy and earning and paying his fees for medical and now he has become a junior resident in the hospital. He is proud of himself and the fact that the whole basti loves him, he feels happy about it. Wasim has a very unique way of responding to situations," he shared.

"Wasim is a part of me, not the whole me I would say, there are a few ideologies of Wasim that I could not relate to but there are some which I could. And I’m glad that like Wasim I believe in the fact that 'zindagi kaise jeene ka hai yeh tay karne ka haq har insaan ke pas rehta hai'," he added.

The show has a very unique title. "I personally like the phonetics of the title 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii'. It sounds very catchy, it’s very symbolic and has a deep sense of meaning about life and beyond. As Dr. Wasim Ansari, the title makes me visualise the FMS hospital, reception, emergency department, operation theatre etc."

The show is based on doctors, and it is very exciting for him.

"I have never played an doctor before and it really gives me a kick with just the thought of playing a new character, so this all started from a call from Janet and then Jagrut Sir and Bandish Ji and then those tests, and those readings where Nilanjana Ma’am briefed us about the show, story and our characters," he said.

"I watched a few series after that, videos of doctors operating in OTs, documentaries and stuff and talked to my brother in Kathmandu as he’s soon going to be a junior resident over there," he added.

He also acknowledged the contribution from all his co-actors, the help he got from each and every person on set which helped him out to get into the skin of Dr. Ansari.

"Arif Sir has always backed me. He always reminds me the small nuisances of the character, so yes it has been a thrill," he said.

The show is produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot of Invictus T Mediaworks along with Studio Next.

"I’m really grateful to have such producers who are creatively involved in the show. From day 1, Nilanjana Ma’am was there to brief us on the show, the story and our characters which helped me to leave Nishant’s ego and surrender to the character. On the other hand, Herumb Sir used to come on set and motivate us to boost our moral. I still remember his words of appreciation about me, he said 'You’re the Irfan of our show.' For me, it's a big deal. I’m really privileged in a way to have them and I’m really thankful to them for having me in the show," he said.

The TV industry has evolved in terms of content. "I feel not only TV, but the whole entertainment industry is global now. Web has created a wave and now industry has no choice, but to have good content. I’m glad that TV is also growing in terms of content. TV also has to compete with global content and global market," he said.

As for living in the new normal, he said, "I feel for people who’ve lost their lives and people who have faced severe COVID situations, it’s sad but I’m the kind of person who loves his solitude and I don’t know how it sounds but this COVID thing and lockdown, this is a turning point in my life in a good sense as I’ve always been of this nature who enjoys his own company. The new normal is actually the same normal for me, but yes I try and take care of people around me by following the new normal instructions and guidelines."

He also shared learnings from the entertainment industry. "If I try and summarise this in my words then it would be, 'Tu andar banega toh bahar dikhega', it is the title of one of my rap songs and I really believe in this. I feel that this phrase helps me out to be calm, to be me. And to achieve that, I feel that practice, patience and persistence are the key."