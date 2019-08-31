News

Nishi and Suman's open challenge in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2019 10:12 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is up for an interesting twist.

Sonakshi and Rohit's relationship is accepted by the Sippys, although Nishi is not happy with this and also doubts Sonakshi.

Meanwhile, Suman reaches the hospital for her appointment and has a hit and miss with Sonakshi there.

Nishi takes advantage of this situation and instigates Suman.

Nishi tells Suman that Sonakshi and Rohit are together and that the Sippy family is all set to unite them by marriage.

Nishi taunts Suman that her daughter has not told her anything, while Suman refuses to believe Nishi.

Nishi asks Suman to come to Sippy house for Janmasthami celebrations and see for herself.

The two challenge each other.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Star Plus, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Upcoming Episode Sstoryline, Rohit, Sonakshi, Karan V Grover, Dipika Singh, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

