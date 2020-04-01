Nishkarsh Dixit learns stick fighting for character in Vighnaharta Ganesh

MUMBAI: “You may see me struggle but you will never see me give up”. Vighnaharta Ganesh’s Nishkarsh Dixit seems quite inspired by this. The young actor who plays the role of Lord Ganesha refrained from using a body double in his fight sequence and himself decided to learn stick fighting. The Show Vighnaharta Ganesh has been immensely popular amongst the audience and has completed its run of more than 650 episodes. It has gained popularity in depicting various avatars of Shiva, Parvati and Ganesh.

While Malkhan Singh, Akanksha Puri have shared many instances of them making special preparations for their on-screen avatars, Nihkarsh Dixit who currently plays the character of Ganesha has taken upon himself to learn stick fighting. As there are a few fight sequences of Ganesh that will be shot, the child actor showed a lot of enthusiasm in learning sword-fighting initially. But given his age and keeping his safety in mind he was instead convinced by the makers to learn stick-fighting. Actor Basant Bhatt who plays the role of Kartikey in the show is known for his stints in various mythological and historical shows and just like an elder brother should, he is also seen helping Nishkarsh in learning the art. He has performed similar stunts before and can be seen helping Nishkarsh on the sets.

Learning stick-fighting is so far adding to his list of abilities that most people his age might not have. This new interest has also increased his flexibility. Everyday a trainer comes to the set to teach and practice with Nishkarsh. Nishkarsh says, “There are a few fight sequences in the show, and I am glad that I would be a part of them. I wanted to do my best in these and thus aimed at learning sword fighting but the makers were reluctant as they were concerned about my safety. They suggested me to learn stick fighting and even invited a professional trainer on the sets for the same. Also, Basant bhaiya who plays the role of Kartikey in the show, is also helping me to better my postures and moves. I am quite excited to perform the fighting sequence.”