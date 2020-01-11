Niti Taylor to launch YouTube channel

MUMBAI: Popular actress Niti Taylor made her television debut with Pyaar Ka Bandhan in 2009, but she rose to fame with the role of Nandini Murthy in MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan,

She is also well known for playing Mannat Kaur Khurana in Ishqbaaaz.



The diva is now launching her her own Youtube Channel. She took to social media and wrote, 'Hi guys! It's still the new year and I'm finally getting myself to do what I've always wanted to.... Starting my own YouTube Channel . Stay tuned to know what my channel will be all about.. trailer out tomorrow #taylormadestories.'



