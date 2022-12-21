Nityam and Saavi are unrecognisable in their retro avatar for an exciting twist in the show

MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to audience attention. It symbolizes women empowerment as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi is riding an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

Actors often spend a lot of time on set shooting television shows and giving their constant hard work and long hours. Sometimes, actors find a way to keep themselves entertained with on-set shenanigans.

Samridhi Shukla plays the role of Saavi on the show and she made her acting debut in the movie Taj Mahal 2. She made her TV debut with the show Saavi Ki Savaari.

She is quite active on social media and often takes to it to share sneak peeks of her personal and professional life with her fans.

Her latest post created a lot of excitement for the fans as it teases about what the upcoming track focuses on. Saavi and Nirupam are both dressed in retro clothing and fans are swooning over the post. They are also speculating that this could be a part of the retro celebration of the wedding anniversary of Nityam’s grandparents. While we will have to wait to see the actually performance, you can check a small sneak peek at their look here:

Meanwhile, on the show, we will see major twists and turns taking place. Dimpi’s husband gives her the shock that he does not want to support her anymore and she is left wondering why.

On the other hand, we will see Sonam scared about her secrets coming out and that it will be Nityam who reveals her secrets. After the truth is exposed, she will be devastated and nobody will believe her lies after that.

