Niyati Fatnani NOT finalized for Naagin 6! Details Inside…

MUMBAI: Supernatural fantasy show Naagin has been a superhit and ever since its inception, the audience has been in awe of the show.

The show starred Mouni Roy as Naagin and the show has come as far as 5 seasons. The fourth season of Naagin was brought to an end abruptly owing to the pandemic and producer Ekta Kapoor had mentioned that the show will end and introduce another season soon after.

Titled Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, it aired from 14 December 2019 to 8 August 2020. It starred Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin and Rashami Desai as Brinda, Dev, Nayantara and Shalakha, respectively. It ended after 37 episodes post lockdown. After that, a spin-off of Naagin was introduced as Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein. It starred Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal as Bani, Veer and Jay. And now, there are reports that the sixth season of Naagin is in the pipeline.

A source had quoted to the media portal that, "Auditions are being done for the new season of Naagin 6 and there are high chances that Niyati Fatnani will play the lead in the show. The actress was also considered for season 5 but Surbhi Chandana was finalised later. But this time the makers are keen on finalising Niyati for the role."

A media portal reported that Niyati Fatnani has been locked to play the central role, however, according to information hitting our news desk, the Naagin 6 is not being planned as of now. Sources inform us that Naagin 6 is not in talks so Niyati being considered, finalized or locked is out of question!

