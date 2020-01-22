Niyati Fatnani shares her latest look from Nazar; looks SURREAL in it

MUMBAI: Nazar is a popular horror-drama series, which airs on Star Plus. The spine-chilling tale keeps the viewers at the edge of the seat. The show stars Mona Lisa, Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput in the lead roles.

While the show unfolds a lot of twists and turns, the star cast enjoys some fun moments on the sets. They keep sharing all the latest updates straight from the sets of the show which are a pure delight.

Niyati Fatnani plays the role of Piya Sharma in the show and is paired opposite Harsh, who plays Ansh Rathod. Audiences are loving Niyati and Harsh's amazing jodi.

And now, Niyati has shared her latest look from the show and she can't stop raving about it. The actress has donned a pastel pink coloured saree with exquisite jewellery and is looking beautiful. Niyati mentioned in the caption that she feels like Disney Princess in the show.

Take a look at Niyati's post:

Well, we do think Niyati looks like a princess.

On the work front, apart from Nazar, Niyati was seen in Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey, where she played the role of Arundhati.

What do you think about Niyati's look? Tell us in the comment section.