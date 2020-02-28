No EVICTION in Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

MUMBAI: Post the success of Bigg Boss 13, Colors has rolled out a new show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge featuring Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

The show is on the lines of a swayamvar wherein Paras and Shehnaaz are hunting for their prospective life partners.

As we informed earlier, post a nomination tash, Shehnaaz saved Rohanpreet Singh and Indeep Bakshi and Paras saved Sanjjanaa Galrani and Jasleen Matharu. So these contestants aka suitors who are nominated for this week are Balraj Syal, Mayur Verma, Dr Mayank Agnihotri, Heena Panchal, Ankita Shrivastav, and Navdeesh Kaur.

Tonight episode will witness actor and Bigg Boss 8 winner making his way inside the house. Shehnaaz gets happy seeing Gautam entering the house however, her excitement will be short-lived. Gautam will slam Shehnaaz for disrespecting the contestants who are on the show as her suitors. He tells her that there must be something wrong with her and none of the contestants are taking effort to woo her.

Take a look!