No time for personal life: Shehzada Dhami on being a daily soap actor

MUMBAI : 'Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' actor Shehzada Dhami says that being an actor in today's time is both challenging and good because of the opportunities that have opened up with the advent of OTT. He plays the role of Shubh in 'Shubh Shagun'.

"It is tough being an actor because you don't get time for your personal life. If you are working in a daily soap, you are committed to the show first and then everything else. Acting-wise I understand the character and I play the role accordingly."

"For me, the most challenging part has been maintaining my fitness routine because I can never skip the gym, nor the schedule. So, when I am shooting I go to the gym after I am done with it at whatever time my shoot ends," he said.

The entertainment industry is quite unpredictable. Today there is work, but tomorrow there might not be any. "I feel blessed that by the grace of Waheguruji, whenever I am free I keep getting work offers," he shared.

About the response around his character Shubh, he added: "The response has been very good. For me, it was a bit different as I had to cut my hair short and shave my moustache. A lot of people loved the look and want me to maintain this. Also, I do relate to the character a lot, except for a few things."

He further shared that everyone wants to do different kinds of characters, but sometimes they don't get what they want. "I only do characters that I love. I usually don't go for auditions when I don't like the character or if I don't understand the character. Like when I was called for Bajirao and I had signed the show. I really liked the character but somehow things didn't work out, so I had to let it go. I don't believe in complicating things," he concluded.

