No time for personal life: Shehzada Dhami on being a daily soap actor

'Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' actor Shehzada Dhami says that being an actor in today's time is both challenging and good because of the opportunities that have opened up with the advent of OTT. He plays the role of Shubh in 'Shubh Shagun'.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 09:45
No time for personal life: Shehzada Dhami on being a daily soap actor

MUMBAI : 'Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' actor Shehzada Dhami says that being an actor in today's time is both challenging and good because of the opportunities that have opened up with the advent of OTT. He plays the role of Shubh in 'Shubh Shagun'.

"It is tough being an actor because you don't get time for your personal life. If you are working in a daily soap, you are committed to the show first and then everything else. Acting-wise I understand the character and I play the role accordingly."

"For me, the most challenging part has been maintaining my fitness routine because I can never skip the gym, nor the schedule. So, when I am shooting I go to the gym after I am done with it at whatever time my shoot ends," he said.

The entertainment industry is quite unpredictable. Today there is work, but tomorrow there might not be any. "I feel blessed that by the grace of Waheguruji, whenever I am free I keep getting work offers," he shared.

About the response around his character Shubh, he added: "The response has been very good. For me, it was a bit different as I had to cut my hair short and shave my moustache. A lot of people loved the look and want me to maintain this. Also, I do relate to the character a lot, except for a few things."

He further shared that everyone wants to do different kinds of characters, but sometimes they don't get what they want. "I only do characters that I love. I usually don't go for auditions when I don't like the character or if I don't understand the character. Like when I was called for Bajirao and I had signed the show. I really liked the character but somehow things didn't work out, so I had to let it go. I don't believe in complicating things," he concluded.

SOURCE IANS 

Shehzada Dhami 'Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' Shubh in 'Shubh Shagun' daily soap TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 09:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Channa Mereya – What! Amber to Tamper the Evidence
MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya is all set to keep its audience hooked to their screens with its exciting storyline...
Hot! Gulki Joshi Raises the Temperature with these Sexy Looks
MUMBAI: Maddam Sir fame Gulki Joshi sets Instagram on fire with these amazing posts on her profile. The actress...
Apnapan: Upcoming Drama! Pallavi gets shattered to see Sonali performing arti with Nick
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s Apnapan is going to be full of drama in the upcoming segments with Sonali's entry. Currently, it is...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Manjiri wakes up, Abhimanyu comes to Akshara
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a high-voltage drama in the upcoming...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Manjiri wakes up, Abhimanyu comes to Akshara
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a high-voltage drama in the upcoming...
Wow! From luxurious cars worth Rs 2 crores, to salary per film check out the lavish lifestyle of Bollywood actor Ali Fazal
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ali Fazal made his acting debut in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial 3 Idiots in 2009. Since then,...
RECENT STORIES
Ali Fazal
Wow! From luxurious cars worth Rs 2 crores, to salary per film check out the lavish lifestyle of Bollywood actor Ali Fazal