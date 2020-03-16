Nobojit emerges as the winner of DID L’il Masters Season 5!

MUMBAI: Over the last three decades, Zee TV has been instrumental in providing the Indian youth with a global platform to showcase their singing, dancing, and acting talent. The channel's most iconic dance reality show, Dance India Dance, revolutionized the landscape of dance in the country when it first began to air in 2009. Over the last 13 years, the platform has stood testimonial to the sheer passion and love that India holds in its heart towards dance, giving several spirited dancers a chance to showcase their talent. This year again, the channel gave young kids an opportunity to display their love for dance as it launched DID L'il Masters Season 5. Thousands of kids auditioned to be a part of the show and exhibit their talent, but only a handful made it to the Grand Premiere episode. The top 15 went on to dance their hearts out, impressing one and all in the process. And now, after a successful run of three months full of dance and entertainment, DID L’il Masters culminated with a Fantastic Finale on 26th June 2022.

To support the top 5 contestants during the Fantastic Finale, the star cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo - Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Kohli, and Maniesh Paul appeared on the show and we have to say that they brought the house down with their funny antics, intriguing anecdotes, and enchanting dance moves. All the celebrity guests along with the DID L’il Masters judges – Remo D’Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy also cheered the top 5 contestants to give their best during their finale acts. While the contestants - Sagar, Nobojit, Appun, Adhyashree, and Rishita impressed one and all with their impressive finale acts, it was the season’s most consistent performer, Nobojit, who took home the trophy. Acing every challenge and giving tough competition to Nobojit were Appun and Adhyashree, who were announced as the first and second runner-up respectively. Apart from the fantastic finalists of the show, one special contestant who won everyone’s hearts during the finale episode was Ahmed Raja. All the finalists including Ahmed Raja were given cash prizes as a special surprise from DID L’il Masters.

Winner of DID L'il Masters Season 5, Nobojit mentioned, "DID L’il Masters has truly given me everything that I dreamed for! The reality show has given several talented kids a platform to showcase their talent and I am really happy that I could also display my dancing skills and win everyone’s heart. I worked really hard to reach here and I danced my heart out every week. My skipper Vaibhav and the judges – Remo Sir, Mouni Ma’am and Sonali Ma’am really helped me learn and grow and I am extremely thankful for their support and encouragement. I must mention that I also made a lot of new friends through DID L’il Masters and while I will miss all the rehearsals, fun, and masti, I am sure that there are a lot of good things coming my way after winning this popular reality show."

Talking about Nobojit’s victory and his experience with this season, judge Remo D’Souza said, “Nobojit has been a fabulous performer, and I have seen his/her evolution at every stage of this season. He/she is a true winner. I must add that as a judge and mentor, I have thoroughly enjoyed this season, and I am glad that I was able to witness such amazing talent perform in front of us. This season of DID L’il Masters has been a fun-filled journey for all of us and every contestant is close to my heart. I wish them a lot of love and luck for their future and wish the best for each one of them."

Judge Sonali Bendre also expressed, "Congratulations Nobojit, I am so proud of you. This is such a well-deserved win that was possible because of the amount of hard work, dedication and passion that he/she put in every day. While we crowned a champion today, in my mind and heart, every one of our contestants is a winner because the passion and talent they have is truly incredible. I hope to see them grow and excel outside of this show. I have had such an amazing time with my fellow judges, the incredible contestants, skippers, and our fabulous crew. I am carrying back so many memories and lasting friendships.”

Judge Mouni Roy shared, "Nobojit has been one of the strongest contenders amongst all the talented contestants that we came across, and it is truly his/her hard work and zeal to win that has enabled him/her to win the title today. While I am thrilled with his/her victory, I am also pleased to see that each contestant has grown through this platform and come a long way from where they began. I am sure they all have a bright future ahead of them and I wish the best for each one of them!"

While the fantastic 5 finalists - Sagar, Nobojit, Appun, Adhyashree, and Rishita gave awe-inspiring performances, the fantastic finale of DID L’il Masters was also packed with some breath-taking performances and power-packed acts by the ex-contestants of this season. In fact, the Fantastic Finale episode commenced with power-packed performances by the Top-15 contestants of the show, along with their skippers - Vartika Jha, Vaibhav Ghuge, and Paul Marshal. While they delivered a spectacular performance on various iconic Bollywood songs, judges - Sonali Bendre, Remo D’Souza and Mouni Roy also set the stage on fire, leaving the contestants and the audience cheering and hooting for more. Adding some much-needed humour to the evening, famous comedian Bharti Singh also joined Jay Bhanushali as his co-anchor and kept the audience entertained throughout the night. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast also enthralled the viewers and left everyone hooked to their TV screens. All in all, yet another fabulous season of DID L’il Masters culminated with a bang!

While DID L’il Masters culminated with a Fantastic Finale, stay tuned to Zee TV as the channel is all set to present a fresh and exciting season of DID Super Moms every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, starting from 2nd July