Nominated contestants take each other head-on tonight on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’!

MUMBAI: They say ‘you mess with the bull, you get the horns!’ Well, something similar is happening currently in the COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS 15’. The contestants have been getting the ‘Ticket To Finale’ tasks cancelled one after the other; and now the house has decided to make one of them pay the ultimate price tonight’ on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’. As the ‘Test of Time’ task continues today, the housemates who fails to deliver will face the axe from the show. The battle for survival is on, and the players have to put their best foot forward if the want to stay in the game!

Devoleena takes her task seriously by making sure to torture everyone who goes inside the box. She uses this opportunity to take her revenge from Abhijit, who has been locking horns with her. Rakhi tries to talk Devoleena out of going hard on him, but the latter is in no mood to listen. Their quarrel turns into an ugly spat as Rakhi points fingers at her and says ‘‘Sabko istemaal karti hai tu, itni ghatia hai tu!” Not only Rakhi, but Pratik also tells Devoleena to take the torture down a notch citing the threat of poor ventilation inside the box. However, Devoleena simply says “Tumhe koi nahi rokta na Pratik, jab tumko karna hota hai?

So let me do whatever I am doing!” Both of them then into a heated fight over Abhijit. Will Devoleena be able to make up for what she did?

To catch the drama watch 'BIGG BOSS 15' presented by TRESemmé, powered by Knorr and Dabur Chyawanprash, beauty partner 'Lotus White Glow' and nutrition partner 'Nourish' every Monday to Friday at 10.30pm and Saturday-Sunday at 10.30pm, only on COLORS!