NOSTALGIA ALERT! Erica Fernandes takes her fans on a Nostalgic ride of Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular and loved actresses in the telly world. She made her television debut with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi aired on Sony TV. She portrayed the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose paired opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Her onscreen chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh was much loved and appreciated. Not just Shaheer but Erica and Parth Samthaan's pair in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 was also a massive hit amongst the viewers.

In a Q&A session with fans, she revealed an unseen BTS from both the shows and let the fans be nostalgic about those amazing days when the show was on-air.

Check out the BTS:

Currently, Erica has been on a break from Television as Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 wrapped up a couple of months ago, all we get to see the gorgeous doing is spending time with her BFFs and taking care of her beautiful self. We can't wait to see which other project shall Regina take up and startle her fans. Be it, Prerna Basu or Sonakshi Bose, Erica has always ruled hearts with her charm.

