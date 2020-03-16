Nostalgia Hits as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki Returns on Star Plus

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 10:44
MUMBAI: The pioneer of “saas-bahu” serial is coming back on our TV screens to take us on a nostalgic roller-coaster!

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is one of the most successful shows on television that became a cult in the year 2000. It changed the face of Indian television as it ran for 8 long years enjoying a massive fan following and consistently remained in the list of top 5 most watched shows from 2000 to 2008. Parvati and Om had become a part of people’s families. 

Actors like Sakshi Tanwar, Kiran Karmarkar, Ali Asgar, Shweta Kawatraa became household names and are appreciated for their roles even today. 

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki explores the world of a Marwadi joint family where Parvati is an ideal daughter-in-law of the Agarwal family and Om the ideal son. While the show deals with daily matters and trivial issues of a household, it also teaches that sometimes one must stand against their loved ones to do what is morally right. 

It is the biggest family drama of its time and it gave rise to many more such shows, thus changing the game. 

After almost 13 years,  Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki is all set to return to your Television Screens Soon!

We are super trilled to have it back, are you?

