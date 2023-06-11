Nostalgic! Yeh Hai Mohabbatien actress Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishi Maa reunites with her on-screen daughter Ruhaanika Dhawan aka Ruhi, take a look at the pictures

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was one of the most popular television shows. It starred Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead roles of Ishita and Raman respectively.

Also read - Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya talks about Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Season 2

The television soap won many hearts of the audience for six years before it went off-air. The show received lots of love and appreciation from the audiences.

One of the reasons the show was such a huge success was Divyanka and Karan's on-screen chemistry, which sizzled on the small screen.

But one of the main reasons why the audiences connected to the show was because of the connection that Ishita and Ruhi had.

The mother and daughter bond was something different on television and the audiences could relate to it.

Till today Divyanka is known as Ishima as that what Ruhi used to call her this mother and daughter bond is still missed by the audiences.

Also read - Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya talks about Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Season 2

The good news for the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fans is that they can see their favourite Ishi Maa and Ruhi reunite in this cute picture posted by Ruhaanika Dhawan aka Ruhi. Take a look -

The duo seems to be shopping for Diwali and it is really heartwarming to watch the on-screen mother - daughter running errands off-screen, like a real family.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.