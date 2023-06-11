Nostalgic! Yeh Hai Mohabbatien actress Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishi Maa reunites with her on-screen daughter Ruhaanika Dhawan aka Ruhi, take a look at the pictures

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was one of the most popular television shows. It starred Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead roles of Ishita and Raman respectively. The television soap won many hearts of the audience for six years before it went off-air.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 23:37
Divyanka

One of the reasons the show was such a huge success was Divyanka and Karan's on-screen chemistry, which sizzled on the small screen.

But one of the main reasons why the audiences connected to the show was because of the connection that Ishita and Ruhi had.

The mother and daughter bond was something different on television and the audiences could relate to it.

Till today Divyanka is known as Ishima as that what Ruhi used to call her this mother and daughter bond is still missed by the audiences.

The good news for the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fans is that they can see their favourite Ishi Maa and Ruhi reunite in this cute picture posted by Ruhaanika Dhawan aka Ruhi. Take a look -

The duo seems to be shopping for Diwali and it is really heartwarming to watch the on-screen mother - daughter running errands off-screen, like a real family.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 23:37

