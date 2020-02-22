Not Debina Bonnerjee but Shilpa Shinde was the first choice for Aladdin

MUMBAI; Shilpa Shinde earned fame through the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Her character of Angoori bhabhi was immensely loved by the audience. However, due to clashes with the production team, the actress quit the show. Later, she did the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as thewinner.

Television show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga is very popular among the audience of all age groups. A few days ago, it was confirmed that Debina Bonnerjee has been finalised to play the role of Mallika, a jinn creator. Interestingly, this role was first offered to Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde but she couldn't take up the role.

The actress said, 'There were no differences with the producer. There were some date issues and their set is located in Naigaon. The people are really good and I really did not want to spoil our relations. Aladdin's set was in Goregaon Filmcity earlier, but now it has shifted to Naigaon. I can't take stress as I have health issues and that's why I said no, I don't want to give trouble to anyone because of me again. That's why this show did not happen. The news is true that I was about to do Aladdin. I am doing a web series and the dates were clashing.'

Credits: TOI