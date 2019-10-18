News

Not Krystle Dsouza but Nia Sharma to play the lead in Colors’ Naagin 4?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
18 Oct 2019 07:53 PM

MUMBAI: Television’s popular supernatural show Naagin (Balaji Telefilms), which changed the dynamics of television by garnering high ratings for all the three seasons, will soon make its way with the new installment.

Well, after Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti played the shape-shifting snake, there is a strong buzz that actress Krystle Dsouza might be the new naagin in the fourth season.

However, TellyChakkar has learned that not Krystle but her previous show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’s on-screen sister Nia Sharma is most likely to play the lead protagonist in the upcoming season.

This time, the show will have two naagins: one positive and the other negative. Our sources inform that Nia Sharma will play the positive role.

When we contacted Nia, she replied saying, 'No comments'.

We also hear the show set has already been constructed and that shooting is expected to begin post Diwali.

TellyChakkar will keep our readers updated with each development!

