Not Running, but Rajjo fame Celesti Bairagey prepares for a Cricket Match?

MUMBAI : Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the programme. Manorama, Rajjo's mother, has a troubled past and is opposed to Rajjo being an athlete. The show is about how Rajjo responds to the past and fulfills her aspirations in the present after being split up from her mother in the Kedarnath flood, and her chance meeting with Arjun.

Recently, we came across some bts posts from the set and the stars are dressed for a cricket match and this is what has sent our minds spinning.

While Rajjo wants to be a runner…. We can’t help but be confused over this cricket match!

Check out the post here!

We are super excited for the upcoming track of the show!

What do you think of this squad?

Meanwhile on Rajjo, Arjun tries to take away all the display of romance and love from their room which is blaringly decorated, before Rajjo wakes up but with no memory of the previous night. He clears up the rose petals and balloons, however, Rajjo sees him bursting the last one and is confused to see him.

Arjun simply reminds her of the practice and just as Rajjo tries to get down from the bed, she slips and falls into Arjun’s arms.

Now, we see Pushkar has a plan ready against Rajjo.

