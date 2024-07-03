NRI Hadsa : Jhanak actor Prithvi Zutshi bags the fifth season of the show – Exclusive

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of television.

Colors is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show

With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience.

The channel is all set to launch NRI Hadsa Season 5 after four successful seasons.

A Crime Show on True Stories of Crimes Involving Non-Resident Indians in India.

ALSO READ : BREAKING! Maninee De to host NRI Haadsa Season 3

As per sources, Prithvi Zutshi and Jasveenn Kaur have been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about the character but they would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Prithvi Zutshi is one of the most senior actors in the entertainment business and he is best known for his roles in projects like Adaalat, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Jhanak etc.

We are seeing how actors are going the extra mile to present something different in front of the viewers.

Prithvi Zutshi are some of them who have never failed to impress us with their fine acting chops in their projects.

NRI Hadsa will be launched on Colors UK and will stream on JioCinema.

The show is presented by SRM Telefilms and produced by Sanjeev Mehra.

The casting is done by - Freelance casting director Pradeep Rite.

Are you excited for the new season?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Nandini Tiwari, Vicky Singh, Ishana Singh, Veer Choudhary and Manish Chawla locked for NRI Hadsa Season 2 by Voot



