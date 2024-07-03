NRI Hadsa: Sahil Sambyal and Ruchi Kaushal roped in for the fifth season of the show-Exclusive!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of television.

Colors is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show

With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience.

The channel is all set to launch NRI Hadsa Season 5 after four successful seasons.

A Crime Show on True Stories of Crimes Involving Non-Resident Indians in India.

As per sources, Sahil Sambyal and Ruchi Kaushal have been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about their characters but they would be essaying a pivotal role.

Sahil is a known actor of the entertainment business and he is best known for his projects like Crimes and Confessions, Woh Din Desi Kisse etc.

Even Ruchi is a known actress in the industry and she is best known for her roles in projects like Johri etc.

We are seeing how actors are going the extra mile to present something different in front of the viewers.

Sahil Sambyal and Ruchi Kaushal are some of them who have never failed to impress us with their fine acting chops in their projects.

NRI Hadsa will be launched on Colors UK.

The show is presented by SRM Telefilms and produced by Sanjeev Mehra.

The casting is done by - Freelance casting director Pradeep Rite.

