NRI Hadsa : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Jasveenn Kaur roped in for the fifth season of the show – Exclusive

NRI Hadsa is one of the crime based shows that airs on COLORS UK and the show has had four successful seasons. As per sources, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Jasveenn Kaur has been roped in for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 19:40
Jasveenn

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of television.

Colors is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show

With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience.

The channel is all set to launch NRI Hadsa Season 5 after four successful seasons.

A Crime Show on True Stories of Crimes Involving Non-Resident Indians in India.

As per sources, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Jasveenn Kaur has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role.

ALSO READ : BREAKING! Maninee De to host NRI Haadsa Season 3

Jasveenn is a known actor of television and she is best known for her projects like Jane Kya Hoga Rama Re, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and Vighnaharta Ganesha.

We are seeing how actors are going the extra mile to present something different in front of the viewers.

Jasveenn Kaur are some of them who have never failed to impress us with their fine acting chops in their projects.

NRI Hadsa will be launched on Colors UK and will stream on JioCinema.

The show is presented by SRM Telefilms and produced by Sanjeev Mehra.

The casting is done by - Freelance casting director Pradeep Rite.

Are you excited for the new season?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Nandini Tiwari, Vicky Singh, Ishana Singh, Veer Choudhary and Manish Chawla locked for NRI Hadsa Season 2 by Voot

 
NRI Hadsa sahil sambyal Ruchi Kaushal pradeep rite Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav Parineetii Udaariyan Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan SRM Telefilms Sanjeev Mehra Prithvi Zutshi jasveenn kaur TellyChakkar
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 19:40

