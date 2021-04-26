"Nritya humari shakti hai", say &TV's artists on International Dance day

MUMBAI: Celebrating the universality of dance as an art form across all political, cultural, and ethnic barriers is International Dance Day. Sharing their love for the art form and favourite memories of it are dance queens of &TV Santoshi Maa (Gracy Singh) of ‘Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein’, Shanti Mishra (Farhana Fatema) and Sakina Mirza (Akansha Sharma) of ‘Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?’ Gracy Singh aka Santoshi Maa shares, “Dance helps me stay connected to my spiritual self and keeps me positive and energised. It keeps my mind, body and soul aligned with each other and takes me to a different world of tranquility. One could alternatively use dance as a way of meditation.

All you have to do is focus on the rhythm and beats, the steps would automatically follow. This International Dance Day, my message to all of you is to surrender yourself to this beautiful artform and dance away your stress and worries.” Farhana Fatema aka Shanti Mishra shares, “Dance to me is a very personal affair. I feel drawn to it in ways I simply cannot explain. Along with physical benefits, it gives me the mental peace and optimism required, especially in these challenging times. I have learnt Kathak following the guru-shishya parampara and proudly own a master’s degree in the classical art form. What initially helped me communicate my emotions and carve a sense of discipline, has now become a routine of all sorts for me!” Akansha Sharma aka Sakina Mirza from ‘Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?’ says, “One of the best things that one can discover is dance meditation.

It is a means of self-discovery where the body is a mere instrument which rejuvenates and relaxes the mind. I love Bollywood dance as it has a unique x-factor to it, jisse dekhne wala bhi dekh kar nach uthe! I still remember the time when I was assisting the Master ji of Bollywood - Saroj Khan who taught me the true meaning of dance. Today on this International Dance Day I would like to share what my guruji had taught me – the only art form where expressions and feeling overpower words is dance.”