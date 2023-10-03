Oh My God! Sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ajooni and Banni Chow Home Delivery caught on fire

MUMBAI:We watch a lot of shows on Television, not knowing what goes through behind the scenes. It’s not just the hard work of the actors and directors but hard work of the entire team that goes into making any show successful.

Many times we see that actors get hurt or get into an accident and still dedicate themselves. However, accidents and incidents sometimes get too major.

Sets of the show are prone to accidents and there have been times when sets caught fire or went through some other accidents. This can happen to any set, and it’s always sad to hear such news.

This time we are here with one such news. A video has gone viral where we can see that a fire broke out on the sets of Star Plus’s popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Surely it’s a sad piece of news for everyone who was working on the set but that’s not it.

As per sources, there have been similar accidents on the sets of Star Plus TV show ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’ and also on the sets of the Star Plus show ‘Ajooni’.

The fire that started with the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin reached to other sets and Ajooni and Banni Chow Home Delivery’s sets were a part of it.

We really hope and pray for everyone’s safety.

