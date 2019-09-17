Oh no! Abeer and Mishti to part ways in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is gearing up for new drama and twists.



Abeer and Mishti love each other, and Abeer even has a huge fight with Kunal about this.



Abeer and Kunal's brotherhood is at stake because of Mishti.



Abeer now decides to make it up to Kunal and thus tries to calm him down.



Kunal is about to hug Abeer and end their clash, but just then, Mishti calls Abeer and tells him that she is going away from Udaipur for some time.



