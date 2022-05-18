Oh no! This actor's Instagram account gets hacked

Ajinkya Raut debuted in acting with Star Pravah’s show Vithu Mauli. In the year 2019, he starred in Marathi Movie Takatak.
Ajinkya Raut

MUMBAI : Ajinkya Raut debuted in acting with Star Pravah’s show Vithu Mauli. In the year 2019, he starred in Marathi Movie Takatak. Currently, he is playing the lead role of Indra in Zee Marathi’s popular show Man Udu Udu Zala.

Ajinkya was on his way to Mumbai from his hometown when he saw a message on his Instagram. The message was with respect to verifying his Instagram account. “Before this I tried getting a blue tick (Instagram’s verification) but it didn’t happen. This account looked so authentic and so did the message,” he mentions.

The actor has already lodged an FIR and is in touch with the cyber cell. “I not only want to retrieve my account but also want to know who these people are. We have developed a lot digitally, so it will be a big failure for us and the law if we cannot catch these hackers. I believe in the law,” Raut shares.

The actor cites his tiredness as the reason why he put his username and password to the link without giving it a second thought. “I know it was stupid,” he laments, adding, soon he was logged out of his account and it was hacked. “I changed my other passwords. But it is so sad that it happened. These hackers have become such experts. Imagine, they just hacked my social media and it has affected me so much. I mean for an actor a lot depends on social media. Most of the casting of late are based on one’s Instagram position,” a devastated Raut elaborates.

He mentions how there are several personal conversations and chats involving his family that may be at risk.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Raut also has a YouTube channel titled Ajinkya Raut. The enjoys traveling and has visited many places in India. He has alsp modeled for many national and international brands. He has a huge fan following on his social media platforms.

Credits: Hindustan Times

Latest Video