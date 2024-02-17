Oh No! After Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan’s breakup, Bigg Boss 14th Nishant Singh Malkhani-Nyrra Banerji part ways

The couple seemed inseparable and so in love which was another reason for the shock to everyone. Now another couple has announced their break-up.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 17:33
Nishant

MUMBAI :Recently the industry and media were left wondering what went wrong between Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia as they announced their break-up after 2 years of dating. The couple seemed inseparable and so in love which was another reason for the shock to everyone. Now another couple has announced their break-up.

Also Read-Guddan actor Nishant Malkani feels NOSTALGIC about his Pavitra Rishta days

Bigg Boss 14th Nishant Malkani has now announced his breakup with actress girlfriend Nyrra Banerji. Although the couple never officially confirmed dating each other, as per reports, the duo have now parted ways. 

As per reports, the couple are no longer a couple but have decided to remain friends. Nishant told a news portal, “We began as best friends, and at some point, we explored the possibility of a relationship leading to marriage. However, we realised that our true compatibility lies in being friends.”

Nishant added that he does not want to compromise on the bond the duo share thus they  decided to part ways. He also mentioned that he knows the kind of man she is looking for and hopes she finds her soulmate soon.

Also Read-Exclusive! Nishant Singh Malkani roped in for Hungama Play’s next

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-Filmibeat

 

 

 

 

 

Pavitra Punia Eijaz Khan Nishant Singh Malkhani Nyrra Banerji Bigg Boss 14 Salman Khan TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 17:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! It is going to be Shahid Kapoor vs Jr NTR on Dussehra 2024
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie titled Devara part 1 has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time ever since the...
Oh No! After Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan’s breakup, Bigg Boss 14th Nishant Singh Malkhani-Nyrra Banerji part ways
MUMBAI :Recently the industry and media were left wondering what went wrong between Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia as...
Exclusive! We shot for Butterflies in a span of 10 hours: Arjun Deswal
MUMBAI : Terribly Tiny Tales has rolled out a new series Butterflies which revolves around the life of three friends...
Exclusive! The entire TTT team was great; Arjun Deswal and Ashoor Kaur are very friendly and professional too: Harsh Gandhi on shooting for Butterflies
MUMBAI : Terribly Tiny Tales has rolled out a new series Butterflies which revolves around the life of three friends...
Woaah! Sakshi Malik looks super hot in red in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI : Indeed one of the most loved and hottest star in B Town is actress Sakshi Malik, with ehr small appearances in...
Really! Bigg Boss 17’s Samarth Jurel reacts to break-up rumors with Isha Malviya
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has been one of the most loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 16 successful...
Recent Stories
Devara
Must Read! It is going to be Shahid Kapoor vs Jr NTR on Dussehra 2024
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Arjun Deswal
Exclusive! We shot for Butterflies in a span of 10 hours: Arjun Deswal
Samarth
Really! Bigg Boss 17’s Samarth Jurel reacts to break-up rumors with Isha Malviya
Ketaki Kulkarni
EXCLUSIVE: Ketaki Kulkarni bags Boyhood Productions' next on Colors starring Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha
Neerja
Interesting: Akshita Tiwari shares BTS footage of Chakri’s DEATH SEQUENCE in Colors’ Neerja!
Kunal Jaisingh and Surbhi Chandna
MUST READ: Netizens spot Kunal Jaisingh and Surbhi Chandna dancing together; trend them as #Surnal
Akka Saheb
Audience Verdict: Netizens are in love with Savi’s BEFITTING REPLY to Akka Saheb’s DOMINATION!