Oh No! After Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan’s breakup, Bigg Boss 14th Nishant Singh Malkhani-Nyrra Banerji part ways

MUMBAI :Recently the industry and media were left wondering what went wrong between Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia as they announced their break-up after 2 years of dating. The couple seemed inseparable and so in love which was another reason for the shock to everyone. Now another couple has announced their break-up.

Bigg Boss 14th Nishant Malkani has now announced his breakup with actress girlfriend Nyrra Banerji. Although the couple never officially confirmed dating each other, as per reports, the duo have now parted ways.

As per reports, the couple are no longer a couple but have decided to remain friends. Nishant told a news portal, “We began as best friends, and at some point, we explored the possibility of a relationship leading to marriage. However, we realised that our true compatibility lies in being friends.”

Nishant added that he does not want to compromise on the bond the duo share thus they decided to part ways. He also mentioned that he knows the kind of man she is looking for and hopes she finds her soulmate soon.

