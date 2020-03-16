Oh No! Armaan, aka Ankit Siwach is furious at his co-star due to this reason in Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

When Diya comes back, Bhavna and Madhu mock her and trouble her. Diya gets furious and decides to shock her and Madhu with her attack.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 19:28
Oh No! Armaan, aka Ankit Siwach is furious at his co-star due to this reason in Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is all set for a major track ahead. The show has always been high on drama.  

In this video, we see that we see Armaan and Diya played by actors Ankit  Siwach and Swati Rajput is enacting a dialogue from a popular movie. Their unique style of executing the same has caught the attention of the viewers. Take a look at the hilarious banter in the video below. 

Check out the video  

Meanwhile, in the show, Armaan finds out that Bhavna had done that and so he scolds her for being so disgusting and punishes her.

Armaan apologizes to Diya and tells her that she can still get a job. Shockingly, she sees her father working as a labour.

When Diya comes back, Bhavna and Madhu mock her and trouble her. Diya gets furious and decides to shock her and Madhu with her attack.

What will Diya do now?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video